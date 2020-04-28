|
Vita (Ridolfo) DiCosimo passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25th. She was 94 years old. Born June 2, 1925 in Hartford, Connecticut. She was married for 71 years to Armand DiCosimo. She lived most of her life in New Britain, with the last four years at Autumn Lake Health Care. She worked at Fafnir Bearing in New Britain and later as a deli-clerk for 25 years at ShopRite. Vita loved to cook, create crafts, crochet, make rosary beads, and paint. She was a member of the Saint Ann's Ladies Guild, she loved church and saying the rosary. She loved being around her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Pasquelina (Masaracchio) Ridolfo, her husband Armand, and a daughter Annette DiCosimo. She is happily reuniting with them and dancing with Armand in heaven. She will be greatly missed by her sister Jeanine Lawson; her daughter Rosemarie Gagnon and her significant other Ray Arnold, sons Joseph DiCosimo, his wife Patricia; Richard DiCosimo, his wife Debra, Jeffrey DiCosimo, his wife Gale, and John DiCosimo; her grandchildren Annette, Armand, Todd, Kim, Bridget, and Candace; five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services were private and burial was at St. Mary's Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at St. Ann's Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Ann Catholic Church 101 North Street New Britain, CT 06051. Vita's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Autumn Lake Health Care for taking good care of her these past few years. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfunerahome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020