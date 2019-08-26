Home

Services
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Church
55 High St.
Stafford Springs, CT
View Map
Vita Fontanella

Vita Fontanella Obituary
Vita "Frieda" Fontanella, 96, of Stafford Springs, CT, wife of the late Alfred A. Fontanella, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Giovanni and Dorotea (Maciante) Pisciotta. Frieda is survived by her loving daughters, Allana Lewandoski and her husband Donald, and Jane Hillebrecht and her husband Donald "Moose", all of Stafford Springs, CT. "Mama" is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Mangold and Matt Deveau of Stafford Springs, CT, Courtney Hillebrecht and her husband Carrick Detweiler of Lincoln, NE, and Charles Lewandoski and his wife Jessica of Mooresville, NC. She is also survived by the loves of her life, her great grandchildren, Jillian and Carl Mangold, and Nola and Willa Detweiler. Frieda also leaves her Pisciotta nephews, affectionately referred to as "My Boys" and their wives, John and Linda, Dick and Ginny, Wayne and Jean, and Ronnie and Pat, all of Stafford Springs, CT. She is also survived by her nephew, John Pisciotta and his wife Tina of Long Island, NY, and her loving Fontanella nieces and nephews who are all so very special to her. Frieda's greatest contribution to this world was her unconditional love and the personal sacrifices she made to care for her own children and grandchildren, as well as her extended family. Her family will be forever grateful for the loving care she was given by Joana Obeng and Zona Marshall. She was predeceased by her siblings, Frank, Joseph, and Theresa Pisciotta, and her nieces and nephew, Carol, Joe, and Dorothea. Her funeral will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, with a procession forming by 10 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Calling hours are on Thursday from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 26, 2019
