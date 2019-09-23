Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vitalino Frazao
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vitalino Frazao


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vitalino Frazao Obituary
Vitalino Frazao, 83, of Wethersfield, passed away Friday evening September 20, peacefully surrounded by his family. Born on February 1, 1936 in Serra de Santo Antonio, Portugal he lived in Venezuela for a short time, then he moved to Connecticut , where he met his wife, Dora S. Frazao and spent the next 57 years together. Vitalino was a heavy machinery mechanic for North Haven Construction, prior to his retirement. Besides his wife, Dora S. Frazao, he leaves his daughter, Daisy Frazao and her fiancée, Rui Pereira of Newington; his two sons, Austin Frazao and his wife Tulia of Miami, Fl and David Frazao and his wife Viktoriia of New York City, NY. He also leaves five grandchildren, Austin Berrio, Alexandra Berrio, Ricardo Frazao, Isabella Frazao and Lia Gisele Frazao. Vitalino is survived by a brother, Gabriel Frazao of Portugal and four sisters, Albina Lopes of Glastonbury, Amalia Martins and her husband Adolfo of West Hartford, Conceicao Dias of West Hartford, and Adelia Waterhouse and her husband Fred of Stafford Springs and many nieces and nephews. Funeral procession will be Wednesday, (September 25), 9:15 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours will be Tuesday, (September 24), from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vitalino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
Download Now