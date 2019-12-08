Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vito Colaninno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vito F. Colaninno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vito F. Colaninno Obituary
Vito F. Colaninno, 87, beloved husband of Teresa (DelGiudice) Colaninno and father of Karen (Phil) Sposi of Southington and Frank (Lisa) Colaninno of Kensington passed away at his home on Friday December 6, 2019 . A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. in Southington. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 8 to 9 am. Burial will follow in the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vito's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -