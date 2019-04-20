Vito "Bill" Maffucci passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Hartford at the age of 86. Vito was born to the late Florido and Vincenza (Fischetti) Maffucci in Dunmore, PA on July 29, 1932, and lived most of his life in Hartford, Wethersfield, and South Windsor. He was lovingly married 62 years to his high school sweetheart Ann Maffucci, born Iudica, who predeceased him in 2016. Vito served his country in the Air Force as a Radar Specialist from 1952-56, and worked in the composing room of The Hartford Courant as a typesetter from 1961-84. In 1978 he and Ann opened Vito's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Wethersfield, which is still family-owned and operated today. He retired from the business in 2004, but could often still be found at the counter with a copy of The Wall Street Journal and a bowl of macaroni. For Vito the best of days were spent in life's simple moments: tending to his vegetable garden on the family farm, enjoying a good book, and not-so-occasionally hitting the craps tables at Mohegan Sun. He loved history, the Boston Red Sox, and classical music. He was in many ways a simple man, but smart, hard-working, and generous in both spirit and humor. Most of all Vito treasured time spent with his family, and he had a wonderful relationship with his children. He was the rock of our family, teaching us through example to be kind, patient, and forgiving. He was the best father and a loving grandfather, and we will miss his advice and sense of humor. He is survived by his four children: Michael Maffucci and wife Isabel, Carolann Maffucci and husband Jonathan Bonds, Linda Brady and husband Kevin, Rob Maffucci and wife Millie Texidor-Maffucci; ten grandchildren: Matthew, Vincent, Amanda, Dion, Megan, Alexandra, Jonathan, Olivia, Abigail, and Liberty; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Weston, and his third great-grandchild expected any day. He was loved dearly by his nieces and nephews and his sister, Lucy Hope. Along with his wife and parents, Vito was predeceased by his siblings, Rosemary DeMuth, Antoinette Krantz, Pasquale Maffucci, and Carmel Fiorentino, and his first cousin, William Fischetti, who was like a brother to him. All attendees are asked to go directly to the church for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 53 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Burial with military honors will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Vito and Ann to the (Note: Amyloid Avengers), Attn: Walk, 399 Market St, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or online at http://act.alz.org/goto/Maffucci. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield. To share a memory of Vito with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. He will be missed every day, but is together again with his dear Anna.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary