Vivian (Jackson) Cicero, 83, of Windsor, Community Volunteer Extraordinaire, beloved wife of the late Stanley L. Cicero, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Suffield, daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Hayes) Jackson, graduated from Suffield High School, she lived in Hartford moving to Windsor 42 years ago. Vivian planted seeds of kindness, care, faith, joy, love and support wherever she went. That is what unity in community meant to Vivian. As a lifelong member of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Hartford, Vivian was a devoted member of her Church community and Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary. In her 42 years in Windsor, Vivian shared her 'heart & soul' with everyone she encountered. Volunteering was the gift of her graciousness as a Founding Member and President of Windsor Afro-American Civic Association, Board of Directors of First Town Downtown, Shad Derby, and Northwest Park. Promoting social justice and strengthening the Windsor community and culture, Vivian was on the Planning Committee of Conversations on Race, a Justice of the Peace, Town Constable, member of the League of Women Voters, and original founding member of National Council for Community and Justice. Known to have a smile for everyone in the Town of Windsor, Vivian was a beacon of light at Huntington House Museum, Windsor Historical Society, and the Windsor Arts Center. Having a kindred spirit of recognizing others, especially with her personalized cards and heartwarming phone calls, Vivian herself was recognized as Citizen of the Year for 2001 by the Windsor Chamber of Commerce; awarded the St. Joseph Appreciation Medal presented by Archbishop Cronin in 2003; honored with an official citation by the State of Connecticut in 2007; and in 2009 Windsor Bridge Builders Award honoree. Residing at Fitch Court, Vivian embraced her community of friends there as an extension of her family. Vivian was Executive Secretary for the Director of Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing for 37 years, and after retiring was a support clerk for the Windsor Board of Education. She leaves two sons who were the light of her life, Troy Cicero and his wife Tara of Joliet, IL and Tony R. Cicero of Hartford; grandchildren Terrell Cicero, Troy Cicero, Jr., Taylor Cicero, Darius Cicero and Destiny Jenkins; great granddaughter Temari Cicero; her beloved siblings whom she had a close loving bond with, Geraldine White and Marjorie Jubrey both of Enfield, William B. Jackson III of Florida, Dorothy Surmolian of East Windsor, and Beverly Jackson of Newington; many special nieces and nephews whom she adored, too numerous to name; loving Godchildren; and among her many dear friends, a special thank you to Florence Barlow, Martyne Sayres, and Joe Nicholson. Besides her husband Stanley, she was predeceased by a brother C. Roy Jackson and a sister Ruth J. Frazier. Private visitation will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 followed by a private Funeral Service at 1:30 at the LODGE, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor and will be web streamed by link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/36430443. . Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. Those attending are reminded that masks are required. Vivian was involved in so many worthy charities; her family would like you to pick the one you may relate with Vivian the best. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions, condolences, and the web stream link please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.