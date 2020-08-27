Vivian (Dombkowski) Kania of Middletown, beloved wife of the late Leo C. Kania, died at her home on August 18, 2020. Born in Granby, Connecticut to the late Peter and Eleanor (Stolarczyk) Dombkowski, she lived in Granby and Simsbury before moving to Middletown when she married Leo. Vivian decreed that her age is a State secret. Education was the defining characteristic of Vivian's life. While she was in college and working part time at G. Fox & Co., the largest department store in New England, Vivian turned down an offer made by the retailing legend Beatrice Fox Auerbach, the President and Director of G. Fox & Co., to pay for Vivian's education if she would change her major from chemistry to business. Vivian began her teaching career in Durham. After taking a decade off to raise her sons (and earn two advanced degrees), she returned to Rocky Hill High School as a guidance counselor, where she remained until her retirement. She received her B.S. from University of St. Joseph, and both her Masters in Guidance and her 6th Year in School Psychology from the University of Hartford. Although her deal with her sons was that she and Leo would pay for their undergraduate educations and after that they were on their own, she willingly pulled out her checkbook and paid for two MBAs and two Law degrees, saying "What the heck. You may as well keep going. We're already broke." Vivian was an active participant in her community. She was a member of the Greater Hartford Guidance Directors Association; an Officer of the Middlesex Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, a member of the committee that oversaw the renovation of Russell Library and the construction of the children's library addition; a Representative for St. Mary's Church on the Advisory Board of Catholic Charities for 25 years; the first female to be elected President of Catholic Charities; and a religious instructor at St. Mary's Church. Over the years she could also be found helping out at her son's tennis tournaments and swim meets. She was an avid tennis player her entire life, playing singles and doubles with her friends Jane and Ed Opalacz and Ann and Paul Spaulding. Friday night mixed doubles were promptly followed by drinks at the Monte Green where they solved the world's problems. When Vivian could no longer play tennis, she enjoyed the game vicariously through her grandsons Cameron and Casey. She loved watching the UCONN Huskies Women's Basketball Team and felt she assisted Geno in many a victory. Vivian was equally passionate about bridge. When her sons were growing up she drilled it into them that Tuesday night bridge club was sacrosanct - no exceptions. If they had an emergency, they were to call their father. In retirement, book clubs and bridge clubs became her substitute for tennis. Vivian became an expert at duplicate bridge while reading several books of all genres a week. When she died she had fifteen pages remaining of Mary L. Trump's "Too Much and Never Enough." Vivian's dream was that she would live to see the first woman elected president in her lifetime. Vivian is survived by her sons Jeffrey C. "Jay" Kane (Wei Jiang) of Washington D.C. and New York City, David J. Kania (Israel Flores) of Middlefield, CT, and Thomas P. Kania (Joaquin Neira) of Greenwich, CT; four grandsons Cameron L. Davis-Kania, Casey D. Kania, Markko Kania-Neira, and Nikko Kania-Neira; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her favorite niece, fellow book lover, and monthly luncheon companion, Sharon Maron, and a dear friend, Lisa (Monique) Morris, of whom Vivian could not be more proud of her academic and life accomplishments. Vivian was predeceased by her sisters Helen Otto and Rose Bernhardt, and her brothers Edward Dombkowski, Leonard Dombkowski, Chester Dombkowski, Casimir Dombkowski, and Leroy Dombkowski. Private services were held at the State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, August 24th. A celebration of her life will be scheduled after the Covid pandemic abates. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Vivian's memory to the Russell Library to support her love of books, russelllibrary.org
or 123 Broad Street Middletown CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.