Vivian M. Farley passed away peacefully while supported by family and friends on May 17, 2019. Born June 26, 1934 in Plymouth, NH she was the daughter of Harry and Jennie Samaha and sister to Edna and Irene Samaha and devoted wife to the late Richard D. Farley. At an early age she worked for the family restaurant in Plymouth and later pursued the teaching profession by graduating from Plymouth State College with an English degree. She eventually got married while in Plymouth and moved to Storrs, CT in 1958 to help her husband as he attended Pharmacy School at the University of Connecticut. Vivian began her teaching career at Windham High School while living on campus. Eventually they settled in Manchester, CT with her husband opening Northway Pharmacy. Together they pursued their professional passions while also starting a family.Aside from her teaching aspirations Vivian was also passionate about raising her children, cooking wonderful meals and being an active member in the community. Her time was spent as a committed sports mom to her children while helping her husband in the pharmacy and supporting a multitude of community organizations including St Mary's Church and the school PTA. Aside from her work and family dedication she also enjoyed spending time on vacations and sharing her social time with friends and neighbors. Summers in Squam Lake, NH, trips to Maine and Florida and other beach locations, winters skiing in Vermont and neighborhood gatherings were all wonderful memories. Despite being so busy she always found time for her passion which was watching UCONN husky basketball. She's often considered the 6th fan among friends as her spirit was known to help win games. Her dedication to the team led to getting the family dog which happened to be a loving Samoyed husky. In 1992, after the passing of her husband, Richard, she decided to pursue her dream of living near the ocean. She ended up starting a new life in Barnegat, NJ on the Jersey shore which meant new friends and experiences, but she'd never forget the wonderful life and accomplishments she had before.Vivian is survived by three sons and their spouses, Bradford S. and Chrystina Farley of New York City, Steven D. and Margaret Farley of Essex, CT, Peter M. and Christine Farley of Wellesley, MA; 7 grandchildren, Rachael, Megan, Caitlin, Jenna, Evan, Drew and Eric. Viewing Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass will be offered Saturday 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, 41 Park St., Manchester, CT 06040. Connecticut funeral arrangements handled by Manchester Funeral Home. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vivian's memory may be made to: University of Connecticut Athletics, Husky Annual Scholarship Fund 22714 or University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy, Annual Fund 28003 or the . Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019