Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd.
Windsor, CT
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd.
Windsor, CT
Vivian Maxine Thomas


1932 - 2019
Vivian Maxine (Wiggins) Thomas, 87, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Myers "Tommy" Thomas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home. Born in Andersonville, GA on July 12, 1932, daughter of the late Ernest Wiggins, Sr. and Rena Bell (Singletary) Wiggins, she was raised in Andersonville, GA and had lived in Hartford for over 60 years. Vivian worked as a firearms inspector at Colt Firearms in West Hartford for over 30 years until her retirment in 1999. Vivian enjoyed talking with her sisters and other family members and spending time at home. Most of all, she looked forward to going shopping with close family and dining out on the weekends. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford for many years and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She leaves a sister, Rena Givens of Ontario, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Stillman Wiggins and Ernest Wiggins, Jr.; and seven sisters, Frances Excell, Cleo Brown, Juanita Pride, Zola Asberry, Jenny Williams, Ruth Williams, and Alice Milner. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 9-10 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 10 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangments. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
