Władysław Olender, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1951 in Poland to his late parents Józef and Teresa Olender. He was a wonderful husband to his wife, Stanisława (Smusz) Olender and beloved father to his son, Christopher Olender and daughter-in-law Jessica. He also leaves behind his brothers: Stanisław and his wife Krystyna, and Tadeusz and his wife Zofia; sister-in-law Ala Olender; as well as seven nieces and eight nephews. A long time parishioner of Holy Cross Church for over thirty years, Władysław was known to be found every Sunday at Mass. He enjoyed his time at Rocky Neck beach with his family every summer, as well as visiting friends and family in Poland. He will be fondly remembered as loving husband, father, and friend. Calling hours will be held at New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT on Thursday, June 25 from 5:00-7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 26 at 10:00am at Holy Cross Church, 31 Biruta St, New Britain, CT with interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St, New Britain, CT. For an online memorial, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.