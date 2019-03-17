Home

Walfred "Bill" Torvinen, 77, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband for 54 years of Louise (Volpe) Torvinen. Bill was born on Oct. 3, 1941 in Colchester, VT the son of the late W.Walfred and Barbara (Cox) Torvinen. He was a retired sales representative in the floor covering industry.In addition to his wife Louise, he is survived by his children, Lisa Torvinen and spouse Barbara Bellonio and Rick Torvinen and spouse Teri Torvinen all of Bristol. He also leaves a granddaughter Karli Torvinen, a sister, Darlene Childs of Bristol, his sisters-in-law, Carol Volpe and Joanne Volpe and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Eugene, James and John, his sister Bonnie Zurawel and his brother-in-law Joseph Volpe.He was a board member of the CT Floor Covering Assoc., an avid golfer and a longtime member of Clinton Country Club. He loved to read and watch UCONN Teams. The family would like to thank the Masonic Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care, compassion and support.Memorial calling hours will be Thursday, March 21 from 4-6 pm and a service will be held at 6 pm. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019
