January 2, 1940 July 21, 2020 It was with the heaviest of hearts that we had to say goodbye to a kind and loving man. His generous heart and gentle soul is a great lost to us all. Wallace passed away peacefully at his home, with loved ones by his side, and loved ones close in prayers from afar. He was an Administrative Law Judge with the National Labor Relations Board, (Washington, D.C.), for 33 years. Prior to his work for the NLRB, he was a member of the State Bar of Texas for 50 years, a law partner at Robinson, Felts, Starnes and Nations, in his hometown, Austin, Tx. He was also a hearing examiner for the Railroad Commission. Wallace loved life. He enjoyed watching and playing golf, long walks, puzzles, and talking to anyone and everyone, (many will remember these talks as Wally lectures.) He watched with great pride his five grandchildren growing into adulthood, and couldn't wait to see where and who they would become. He will continue following their paths, smiling from above. A life well lived. A life to be missed by so many. Wallace leaves his wife Marianne (Schack) Nations, His son Brad Nations, wife Patty, and their children Audrey and Emily, San Antonio, Texas. His daughter Laura Coker, her husband Jon, their three sons, Jacob, Jared, and Jackson all of Austin, Texas. His sister and friend, Nancy Andrews, Austin, Texas. His Mother-in-law and friend, Janice Schack, Enfield, and his niece, Valerie Sloane, Seattle WA., who he held very dear to heart. Many in-laws, cousins, and friends near and far, mourn this life, gone too soon. A celebration of Wallaces' life will be held at the convenience of the family; (but feel free to start anytime). His beautiful eyes and smile, are etched in our hearts forever.



