Walter Arthur Dunnells, age 73, the eldest son of the late Calvin and Dorothy Dunnells, passed away on April 23, 2020. Born in Bristol, CT, he was a Hartford resident his entire adult life. Walter loved to visit distant family members and kept everyone informed on family matters. He especially treasured his Lunenberg, Vt. family. Walter was a fervent supporter of social justice for all people at every level of society. He was also well known in the Hartford area as a supporter of local art forums. His advertising poster business brought him into contact with many cultural events that he loved to share with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his longtime friend Howard Bell. Walter is survived by his siblings Rodney Dunnells and his partner Peggy Scribner, Calvin Dunnells Jr., David Dunnells and his wife Patricia, and Carol Mangiafico and her husband Paul, six nephews and three nieces. There are no calling hours. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greater Hartford Arts Council, 100 Pearl St, Hartford Ct 06103, or, LetsGoArts.org would be appreciated.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020