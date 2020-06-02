Walter A. Murzyn, Sr., 82, of Plainville, passed with dignity on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Avon. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith Rose Mary Murzyn who passed in 2015. Walter was born on June 8, 1937 in New Britain the son of the late Constanty and Nellie (Bigis) Murzyn. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving from 1957 until 1963 and was honorably discharged as an Airman 2nd Class. He was a tool & die maker and retired from Cuno Engineering, Meriden. He was a longtime member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Britain and of VFW Madeley-Roberts Post 574, and the American Legion Brock-Barnes Post 33, both in Plainville. Walter enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Orioles. He leaves his son, Walter A. Murzyn, Jr. of Forestville and daughter Donna Perry (George) of Bristol; grandchildren Kathleen Ortiz (Juan) and Benjamin Perry (Amber); great grandchildren Elijah, Amelia and Isaac Ortiz and Adelyn and Owen Perry; brothers Richard Murzyn of Pt. St. Lucie, FL and Peter Murzyn of new Britain; sisters Dorothy Fisher (DK) and Dolores Gosselin both of Southington; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, Walter is predeceased by his siblings Edward and Joe Murzyn and Irene Salamji, Margaret Urbanski and Helen Stangis. The family will have private services and burial for both Walter and Judith in the State of Connecticut Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 (www.cancer.org). The O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Walter's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 2, 2020.