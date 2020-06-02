Walter A. Murzyn Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter A. Murzyn, Sr., 82, of Plainville, passed with dignity on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Avon. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith Rose Mary Murzyn who passed in 2015. Walter was born on June 8, 1937 in New Britain the son of the late Constanty and Nellie (Bigis) Murzyn. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving from 1957 until 1963 and was honorably discharged as an Airman 2nd Class. He was a tool & die maker and retired from Cuno Engineering, Meriden. He was a longtime member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Britain and of VFW Madeley-Roberts Post 574, and the American Legion Brock-Barnes Post 33, both in Plainville. Walter enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Orioles. He leaves his son, Walter A. Murzyn, Jr. of Forestville and daughter Donna Perry (George) of Bristol; grandchildren Kathleen Ortiz (Juan) and Benjamin Perry (Amber); great grandchildren Elijah, Amelia and Isaac Ortiz and Adelyn and Owen Perry; brothers Richard Murzyn of Pt. St. Lucie, FL and Peter Murzyn of new Britain; sisters Dorothy Fisher (DK) and Dolores Gosselin both of Southington; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, Walter is predeceased by his siblings Edward and Joe Murzyn and Irene Salamji, Margaret Urbanski and Helen Stangis. The family will have private services and burial for both Walter and Judith in the State of Connecticut Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 (www.cancer.org). The O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Walter's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved