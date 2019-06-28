Walter A Pastuszak, 78, husband of Debra (Keefe) of Vero Beach Fl (formerly of Chicopee, MA) passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23rd with family by his side. Born January 10, 1941, Wallingford, CT he was the son of the late Walter and Sophie (Kosiba) Pastuszak. Walter attended St Thomas Aquinas High School, New Britain and Saint Anselm's College where he earned a bachelor of arts. He went on to further his education by receiving his masters from Niagra University. He took great pride in the fact that he served in the National Guard reserves and participated in many volunteer efforts throughout his life. He had a successful career as a management consultant which provided him with many opportunities to work for various companies in the insurance and pharmaceutical field. He shared his love of travel with his wife, children,? and grandchildren by organizing numerous family trips. The memories, laughs and time spent together will be cherished forever by his family. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind a loving family which includes two sons; Stephen Pastuszak and his partner Cathy Klopp, Berlin, CT, Keith Pastuszak, New Britain, CT, a daughter and son in law, Christine and James LeVasseur, Colchester, CT, grandchildren; Alyssa Hackett and her husband Bryan, Matthew Pastuszak, Mackenzie and Jillian LeVasseur. He was blessed and proud to be a great grandfather to Conor Hackett. He also leaves behind a brother Stanley Pastuszak (Sandie), Cape Cod, MA, a sister Francis Mlodecki, Newington, CT and a large extended family which includes his friend Penny Pastuszak and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Andrew H Pastuszak and the mother of his children, Carol (Ward) Pastuszak. A funeral mass at St John of the Cross, 755 26th Street, Vero Beach, Fl will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 10:00 AM. A memorial mass will be held at St. Pauls Church, 461 Alling Street, Kensington, CT on Saturday, July 20th at 10:00 AM. Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, Vero Beach, FL is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 28, 2019