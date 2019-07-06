Walter Anderson, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in East Hartford. He was born on June 11, 1938 to the late Hjalmar and Julia (Brexsa) Anderson. He attended East Hartford schools and enlisted in the U. S. Army at the age of 17. Walter was stationed in Nancy, France and was fortunate to serve during peace time and was able to spend his off-time touring Europe which he greatly enjoyed and spoke about often with his family. Upon his return to the U. S., he met and married his beloved wife, Beverly. Walter had a long career in the elevator business working as an elevator mechanic for Otis, Westinghouse and Schindler Elevator. He retired in 1998 and was able to enjoy his retirement reading, golfing and bowling as well as babysitting his four grandchildren and watching them grow up. He also enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing and watching their excitement when they caught a fish. Walter was a self-taught builder and could fix or build anything and everything. On his days off, he enjoyed remodeling his home, building sheds and decks and helping neighbors, family and friends with remodeling and building projects. Walter also loved country music especially the old greats. He loved watching funny television shows and hearing jokes, and his infectious giggle will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him, especially his family who remember well the giggling around the dinner table. Walter leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Beverly (Stauty) Anderson. He also leaves his two children, his daughter Susan (Anderson) Sack of Bloomfield, CT and her husband, Gerry and his son William Anderson and his wife, Jennifer of Tolland, CT. Walter also leaves his very special grandchildren that he loved, Julianna Wattley Donovan and her husband Christopher of Salem, Mass., and Blake, Brian, and Brook Anderson of Tolland, CT. Walter also leaves his sister, Gale (Anderson) Marino of San Diego, California as well as several nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law, Linda Richards. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main Street in Manchester. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made to M.S.A. Coalition 9935-D Rea Road #212, Charlotte, NC.28277. or online at www.multiple-system-atrophy.org To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019