Walter Augustyn
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Middletown, CT
1927 - 2020
Walter Augustyn, 92, of Middletown, died Friday December 20, 2019 at Harrington Court, Colchester. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Anthony and Angela (Gawlak) Augustyn. Prior to his retirement, Walt was a machinist with local manufacturing companies. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Frank and his wife, Sylvia Augustyn of Durham, and Walter E. Augustyn of Middletown; and a sister, Sophie Kurzwiel of Meriden. He was predeceased by six brothers, Edward, John, Theodore, Joseph, Stanley and Frank Augustyn; and five sisters, Mary Ryzoc, Wanda Kusek, Helen Mroczka, Veronica Urban, and Sophie Kurzwiel. The Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday (Jan. 25th) at 9 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 22, 2020
