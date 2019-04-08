Home

Walter B. Hanson, III, 60, of West Hartford, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Beth McGarity. Born and raised in Providence, RI, the son of the late Walter B. and Caroline Hanson, Walter attended the Moses Brown School in Providence. He went on to graduate from the University of Vermont prior to serving with the U.S. Navy. In 1988 he moved to the Hartford area for a position with the Travelers Insurance Company and worked in the insurance industry the balance of his career. Walter was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He enjoyed golf and cycling and played league softball in his 30's and 40's. Walter loved animals and his pets and especially enjoyed time spent with his nieces and nephews, who affectionately knew him as Uncle Wally. In addition to his wife Beth, Walter leaves his sister, Shelby Hanson Tiziani, her husband Robert, and their children Lucas and Ariana; Beth's parents, Jan and Bob McGarity; and his brother-in-law, Todd McGarity, his wife, Debbie, and their children Jack and Charlie. He was also a loving fur daddy to Piglet and Betty.A gathering in celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Rockledge Grille, 289 South Main St., West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society at cthumane.org. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2019
