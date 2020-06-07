Walter Chaper, 91, of Plainville, passed away at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Rena (Oliaro) Chaper, who for 70 years was the absolute love and light of his life. Born on April 2, 1929, he was the youngest of seven children to the late Peter and Hanora (Sobotouska) Chapor. A lifelong resident of Plainville, and longtime member of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Walt retired from Aiudi and Sons after more than 30 years as a talented heavy vehicle mechanic. He proudly served his country as a Corporal in the US Army, and was honorably discharged in 1949. Upon returning home, he met Rena, and they created a full and beautiful life together. They raised three amazing daughters, who blessed them with many grandchildren. They shared a passion for antiquing, and enjoyed many special moments together in Ogunquit. He also adored their pet Pomeranian, Sammy, who always made him laugh, but above all else, Walter was dedicated to his family and friends. He was always there to show his love and support. He taught all of us what it truly means to be selfless, as he was always putting the needs of others before his own. He always thought of people in ways that made them feel special; loved. Walter will be forever missed by all who knew him for his warmth, kindness, and generosity. In addition to his wife, Rena, he leaves his daughters and sons-in-law, Deanna Oliaro and Doug Schaaf, Roxane and Kris Parsons, and Joanne and Gary Oakes; his adored grandchildren, Michael Ascensio, Amy Parsons, Roy Parsons and wife Jen, Sara Oakes, and Tyler Oakes; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson, Daniel Tarchini, his brother, Frank, and sisters, Adela Sommers, Mary Putala, Rose Waryas, Josephine Ciecieski, and Helen Maciag. In lieu of flowers, Walt may be remembered with contributions to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 19 S. Canal St, Plainville, CT 06062. A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Walt's life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Committal services with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may gather before the Mass on Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.