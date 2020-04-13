|
|
Walter (W?adys?aw) Chowaniec, 93, of Burlington, died peacefully in his home on the morning of Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020. A deeply devout Catholic, he was also lively and playful, with a winsome smile, penetrating expressive eyes, and an ever-curious mind. He will be dearly missed by his entire family – most especially his beloved wife Maria (Goryl) Chowaniec to whom he had been married for 70 years. The loss to Maria is a great one given that the two of them were practically inseparable. Maria was ever by Walter's side – through the joys and hardships of his long life. Born in Bia?ka Tatrza?ska, Poland on May 15, 1926 to the late Franciszek and Agnieszka (Budz) Chowaniec, Walter lived in the Zakopane region of Poland until his mid-thirties and served in the Polish army for two years following World War II. In 1964, he immigrated with his family to the United States, settling first in the Hartford area and later in Burlington, CT. He worked as a building mechanic for Northeast Utilities for 25 years and was proud of his loyalty and work ethic. In addition to his wife Maria, Walter is survived by his five children: Helen Pawlowski of Morris; Frank (and Magdalena) of Burlington; Josef (and Danuta) of Singer Island, FL; Stan (and Susan) of Watertown; and Michael (and Karen) of Harwinton. He also leaves behind a sister, Josephine Dziubasik of West Hartford; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his five siblings. Those who knew Walter will never forget him. His strong presence and affable nature made him dearly loved by many. He will be remembered for his laughter and the sparkle in his eye, but also for his solemn reverence – his deep love for faith and family. Though he will be buried in his adopted homeland of America, he was at heart a góral (Polish highlander from the Tatra Mountains) – feisty, spirited, and able to dance the Góralski Folk Dance into his late 80s. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Harwinton, CT. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Walter's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 13, 2020