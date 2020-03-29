|
|
Walter D. Osborne of Tequesta, FL died peacefully at his home Monday. A loving husband, wonderful father and endearing patriarch of the family, he will be deeply missed. Born on January 11, 1931 in Bridgeport, CT Walter was the son of Walter B. Osborne and Helen D. Osborne. He was predeceased by his sister Jean T. King and brother David J. Osborne. Walter, a beloved husband of 63 years is survived by his wife Patricia M. Osborne (Joyce) of Baldwin, Long Island, NY. Together they share five children; Kerry Ann Osborne, Thomas D. Osborne, Mary Pat McGarrity, Cynthia J. Osborne and Michael J. Osborne. A devoted grandfather ("Da"), Walter is also survived by eight grandchildren; Kristopher, Kaitlyn, Sean, Kelly, TJ, Danny, Morgan and Lindsey. He graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield, CT and attended Bridgeport University. A Navy veteran, he served on the USS Wasp for four years during the Korean War. The majority of Walter's career following the war was spent in the aerospace industry where he worked for the Avco Corporation in Stratford, CT and Charleston, SC. He later worked and served as senior vice president for Aerotech World Trade Corporation out of Westchester, NY. While at Aerotech, Walter established an Asian market for the Corporation and resided in Singapore and Hong Kong. Walter's business brought him all over the world. An important part of his life together with his wife Pat was traveling and experiencing cultures. In addition to travel, skiing, golfing and visiting with family and friends were Walter's favorite pastimes. His spirit was drawn to the water where he sailed and swam. This shared love for the water led Walter and Patricia to retire to Old Saybrook, CT and later to Tequesta, FL. He was a man of strong faith and an active member of St. John Church in Old Saybrook, CT where he served as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He gave his services as a volunteer to the greater community as president of the Old Saybrook Historical society and president of SCORE. A private funeral mass will be held for the family at Saint Jude Church in Florida. A memorial mass will take place at Saint Jude Church at a future date in Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church of Tequesta, FL, 204 N US Highway 1, P.O. Box 3726, Tequesta, FL 33469 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. If contributing to St. Jude, please remember to write in memory of Walter D. Osborne on the memo line of the check. For online condolences, please visit (http://www.TaylorandModeen.com).
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020