Walter E. Bass Jr.


1950 - 2019
Walter E. Bass Jr. Obituary
Attorney Walter E. Bass, Jr., 68 of East Windsor, CT, beloved husband of Gail McLellan Bass passed away on Friday, August 23rd. He was born in Hartford, on November 2nd, 1950, the son of Walter E. and Margaret (Bednarz) Bass. Walter graduated from Central Connecticut State University in 1972 and Western New England School of Law in 1975. He opened a Law Practice in 1975 and continued until the day he died. He loved painting, playing golf and spending time at his home on Martha's Vineyard. He is survived by his daughter, Caroline Bass and her husband Michael Sorrentino of New York City; brothers John Bass of California, Paul Bass of Arizona and Peter Bass of East Windsor; grandchildren Amelia Sorrentino and Madison Sorrentino of New York City. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 9-10am Tuesday, August 27 at Bassinger Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St. East Windsor, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am at St. Philip Church, 150 South Main St, East Windsor, CT. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The . For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
