1/1
Walter E. Kops Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Ewald Kops, Jr. 65, of East Haddam passed away on November 6, 2020 after a long illness. Walter was born in New York City, NY, May 9, 1955. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter Ewald Kops, Sr. and Marjorie (Julier) Kops. He lived much of his life in North Caldwell, NJ and graduated from West Essex Regional High School. From there he went on to and graduate from Oregon State University as a Landscape Architect. Walter owned and operated The Connecticut Plantsman Landscaping Design business for many years. He leaves behind his sister, Anne Kops Dygus and her husband, Stephen of Newington, his niece Kendra Sobiech Anthony and her husband Matt of Sherborn, MA and his two grandnieces; Charlotte and Elizabeth and a grandnephew, Jackson. He also leaves behind his nephew, Matt Dygus of New Britain. Additionally, he leaves behind his best friend, Marcia Laverty of Higganum, who he spent many wonderful years with, her children Matt and Chelsea Brooks of Haddam, and her parents, Raymond and Vera Laverty of Middletown. Lastly, he leaves behind his special Granddaughter, Christie Conrad of Greenwich. Walter loved pro sports, especially his favorite New York teams-The Yankees, Giants and Rangers. He loved traveling with Marcia and going on annual baseball trips with "the boys" to different stadiums around the country. Lastly, let us not forget how he loved the Beatles!! The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Water's Edge Rehabilitation Center in Middletown for the special care they gave to him. Due to the Covid Pandemic, services for Walter will be held at a later date. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting his family. To share a memory with Walter's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved