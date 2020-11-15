Walter Ewald Kops, Jr. 65, of East Haddam passed away on November 6, 2020 after a long illness. Walter was born in New York City, NY, May 9, 1955. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter Ewald Kops, Sr. and Marjorie (Julier) Kops. He lived much of his life in North Caldwell, NJ and graduated from West Essex Regional High School. From there he went on to and graduate from Oregon State University as a Landscape Architect. Walter owned and operated The Connecticut Plantsman Landscaping Design business for many years. He leaves behind his sister, Anne Kops Dygus and her husband, Stephen of Newington, his niece Kendra Sobiech Anthony and her husband Matt of Sherborn, MA and his two grandnieces; Charlotte and Elizabeth and a grandnephew, Jackson. He also leaves behind his nephew, Matt Dygus of New Britain. Additionally, he leaves behind his best friend, Marcia Laverty of Higganum, who he spent many wonderful years with, her children Matt and Chelsea Brooks of Haddam, and her parents, Raymond and Vera Laverty of Middletown. Lastly, he leaves behind his special Granddaughter, Christie Conrad of Greenwich. Walter loved pro sports, especially his favorite New York teams-The Yankees, Giants and Rangers. He loved traveling with Marcia and going on annual baseball trips with "the boys" to different stadiums around the country. Lastly, let us not forget how he loved the Beatles!! The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Water's Edge Rehabilitation Center in Middletown for the special care they gave to him. Due to the Covid Pandemic, services for Walter will be held at a later date. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting his family. To share a memory with Walter's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
