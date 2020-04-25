Home

Walter E. Lee Sr.


1930 - 2020
Walter E. Lee, Sr. 90 longtime resident of Manchester and formerly Vernon and Florida passed away peacefully Friday April 24, 2020. Walt was born in Hartford on January 4, 1930 son of the late Walter Raymond and Rita (Thompson) Lee. He was a graduate of Bulkeley High School Class of 1950. Walt served his country proudly in the United States Army Post War Germany and the Korean War. Walt was the husband of the late Ann Marie "Cookie (Marandino) Lee for over 46 years until she passed on December 7, 2017. He worked as an Electrician retiring from Welles Fargo. Walter is survived by his children and their families; Sharon (Lee) Cheeseman of Florida, Joseph Lee and his wife Leila and their children; Kayla and Jesse all of Tolland, Walter Lee Jr. and his wife Keely and their children Katie and Fallon all of Ellington and Willow Ann (Lee) Tervo and her husband Brian and their children; Allison and Primrose all of Newburyport, MA; two brothers Raymond and Robert Lee and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with his beloved wife Ann he was also preceded in death by his siblings George, Roy, Evelyn and Marilyn. Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, a Celebration of Walt's life will be held at a later date. Burial with Ann will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for more information and condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2020
