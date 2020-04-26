|
|
Walter F. Muzynski Jr., 85, of Canton, husband of the late Shirley (Lakatos) Muzynski, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton. He was born November 19, 1934 in Collinsville, son of the late Walter F. Muzynski Sr. and Alice (Fecto) Muzynski. Mr. Muzynski was a Forman with General Motors for many years prior to his retirement. Walter was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Collinsville. He was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots and loved wintering in Naples, FL where he went for over 30 years. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Collins and her husband Stephen of East Hartland; step-daughters, Lori Pingree and husband James of Middletown, Cheryl McMurry and husband Tim of Wolcott and Christina Sarles and husband Kevin of Enfield; daughter-in-law, Caryl Muzynski of Puerto Rico; his grandchildren, Michael and wife Sara, Brian, Taylor, Logan, Timothy and Emily. Walter is also survived by his sisters, June Castro and Victoria Crosby along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Donald Muzynski and his brother, Frederick Muzynski. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Foodshare.org. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Walter's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020