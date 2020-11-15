Walter J. Kaufman, age 84 of Yardley, PA died suddenly on November 8, 2020 at Saint Mary's Hospital, Langhorne, PA. Born in Sobernheim, Germany on 1/8/1936, he was the son of Willy and Irma (Wolf) Kaufmann. He celebrated his 3rd birthday on a ship leaving Nazi Germany with his mother and sister to unite with his father in the United States. Walter grew up in Hartford and attended local schools graduating from Weaver High in 1954. He attended the Rhode Island School of Design graduating with a degree in architecture. Walter then married Nancy Gordon. He and his former wife traveled throughout Europe. In Germany he worked as an architect for the American Army of Occupation. Returning to the U.S., he worked as a photographer for Kodak where he developed a new process developing on silver. He specialized in taking portraits and several appeared on local magazine covers. He moved from photography to investing in income producing real-estate. Walter and Nancy had a son, Bryn, to whom he was a caring father and mentor, taking great pride in Bryn's accomplishments. Years later Walter married Margaret Murphy. Walter was a practicing yogi in mind and body; he made a formative trip to India. He enjoyed exercising, nature, gardening and baking bread. He was soft spoken, kind, caring and most dependable. Walter leaves behind his son, Bryn, wife Ellen and grandchildren: Zachery and Jasmin Kaufman of Kailua, Hawaii, step-daughter, Charmian Leslie-Hughes, grandchildren: Emily, Madelyn and Tristan Gilmore of Yardley, PA; former wives Nancy Gordon Patterson of New Jersey and Margaret Murphy of Yardley, PA, his sister, Beatrice Mitlak of West Hartford and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Social Action Fund at the Emanuel Synagogue or to Rabbi Small's Discretionary Fund at the Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, Ct., 06117. A private graveside funeral with invitation-only Zoom viewing and officiated by Rabbi David Small, will be held TODAY at 1:00PM at the Emanuel Cemetery in Wethersfield. Bea Mitlak and family will join the Emanuel minyan via Zoom for Kaddish on Sunday and Monday evenings at 4:15 p.m. The Emanuel Zoom room will remain open both nights for shiva visitation. Contact the Emanuel Synagogue for Zoom link. May Walter's memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.



