Everyone who knew Walter Link knew his favorite phrase: "Every day is a good day!" Walter's last good day was March 26th when he passed away peacefully and comfortably at the age of 100. Walter was born on October 16, 1919 in Schenectady, NY to Stanley and Mary Link. Shortly thereafter the family moved to West Suffield where he resided for the rest of his years. He and his wife, Mildred, were married for 72 years prior to her passing in 2013. Together the couple built a home, worked on the farm, raised 2 children, and hosted legendary weekly gatherings for their many family and friends. Walt's lifelong value of hard work began as a child on the family farm and continued after his graduation from Suffield Academy in 1938. Aside from the farm, Walter was employed in nursing facilities, public schools and retired in 1982 as a Rural Mail Carrier for the U.S Postal Service. After his "retirement" he was an in-demand handy-person. He painted barns, houses, walls and hung wallpaper in half the town's homes. In his free time Walter was an extremely accomplished needlepoint/pettipoint craftsperson. He won many 'Best of Show' and 1st Prize ribbons for his creative canvases and other exhibits at the Big E Craft Adventure where he and Mildred spent many years volunteering with their friends. He was also an avid fisherman and would often bring his grandchildren along on his fishing expeditions. He proudly encouraged them as they caught and threw back every Pumpkin Seed Congamond Lake could hold. Walter doted on his family and will be forever missed and loved by his daughter Marleene DelGaizo and her husband William of Suffield; grandchildren Kelli Allard and husband Derek, David Link, Robert Link and wife Kelly, John Link and wife Jamie; and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a special nephew, Steven Link, and his wonderful neighbors and friends who enjoyed his company for many of his 100 years. In addition to his wife Mildred, he was predeceased by his son and daughter-in-law Leon and Cecile Link as well as his brothers Stanley, Adam and Peter Link. Finally, Walter's family would like to express their deepest thanks, appreciation, admiration and love for Walter's second family at Evergreen Health Care. His caregivers went above and beyond to care for Walter and, by extension, us. We will be forever grateful. Burial will be private for the immediate family. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Donations in Walter's memory may be made to the Suffield Ambulance Association: PO Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078 or Suffield Community Aid: 450 South Street, Suffield, CT 06078. Heritage Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements: 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, CT 06093. Online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020