McMullen Walter J. Farmington, CT Walter Joseph McMullen, a long-time resident of Farmington, CT, will be part of Heaven's class of 2019, after a long battle with old age ended peacefully on the morning of June 8, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1926 in Valley Falls, RI, to Walter and Ada (Harrison) McMullen and is survived by his daughter, Susan McMullen, grandson, Zachariah Pencikowski and his wife Colleen O'Brien of North Kingstown, RI and their children Eleanor and Henry, and grandson, Christopher Pencikowski and his wife, Sally of Arlington, VA and their children Lucas and Willa, and beloved friends Linda and Michael Whitney (i.e. "best friend") of Farmington. Walter earned his B.A. from St. Bernard's Seminary and teaching certificate from Rhode Island College. He earned his M.A. and 6th year degrees from the University of Hartford. He was a dedicated teacher and beloved by his students. His daughter is the proud safe keeper of "The Golden Ruler," which was presented to Walter by Bill Savitt Jewelers for his excellence in teaching. Walter spent the last 10 years of his life living with Susan, until illness brought him to beautiful Scalabrini Villa on the shores of Narragansett Bay, where he continued to correct everyone's grammar until the end. Walter was predeceased by his sisters, Rita McMullen and Phyllis Policastri. He is survived by his "Irish twin" Arline Salois, of Royal Palm Beach, Fl and a whole gaggle of nieces and nephews, some of whom shared his reverence for a well made Manhattan. Memorial contributions may be made to Scalabrini Villa, 860 North Quidnessett Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Walter's Life Celebration beginning with Visiting Hours Calling hours will be held June 28th from 5-7pm at the Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main Street, Unionville, CT., and continuing on Saturday June 29, 2019 in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland, RI with Visiting Hours from 10 AM to 11 AM, and a Prayer Service 11 AM. Burial will follow in Mt.Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland. Memorial contributions may be made to Scalabrini Villa, 860 North Quidnessett Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com FARMINGTON Published in The Hartford Courant on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary