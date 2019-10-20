Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 East 16th Street
Holland, MI
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 East 16th Street
Holland, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 East 16th Street
Holland, MI
Walter J. Pyka Jr.


1951 - 2019
Walter J. Pyka Jr. Obituary
Walter J. Pyka, Jr., age 67, formerly of Manchester, CT, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, October 16, 2019 at his home. Walt was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Lorrie, in 2010; as well as his parents, Walter and Agnes Pyka; and father-in-law, Charles DeVaux. Walt is survived by his children, Deborah (Gary) West of West Olive, MI, Virginia Torpey, currently serving in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in the Republic of Korea, Jonathan Pyka of Ann Arbor, MI, Stephanie (Brandon) Henry of Parker City, IN, Jennifer Pyka of West Olive, MI; grandchildren, Emily and Megan West; sisters, Loretta (Francis) Soule of Springfield, MA, Barbara Whaples of Windsor, CT, Diane (John) Lombardi of Manchester, CT; mother-in-law, Louise DeVaux of Glendale Heights, IL; two sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home in Holland, MI. Condolence messages may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2019
