Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter J. Ward


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter J. Ward Obituary
Walter J. Ward, 86, of Bolton, husband to the late Cecile V. (L'Heureux) Ward passed on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born on October 2, 1933 in Plainville, CT son to the late Walter and Marie (Heinzmann) Ward. Walter was known for his tremendous sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family. In addition to his family time, he looked forward to his Friday Night Bingo Nights with his wife and friends. Walter is survived by his daughter, Krista Clark and her husband Mayland. His son Walter Ward and his wife Audrey; his four grandchildren Kyleen and her husband Ben, Justin, Bethany and Tyler and his wife Aubrey; his three great-grandchildren Grace, Mason and Dominic as well as a little one on the way that's due in June. In respect to Walter's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, Vernon, is taking care of his arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now