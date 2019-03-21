Windsor, Enfield, Bloomfield and Glastonbury CT and Dover, NH - Walter Wilhelm, of Dover passed away with his family by his side on March 18, 2019 the day before his 93 rd birthday. Born on March 19, 1926 in Syracuse, NY he attended local Syracuse schools. He graduated from Syracuse University, with a BSME degree in 1950 and obtained his professional engineering certificate in 1978.After graduation he went to work for Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, NY working on various nuclearand naval contracts. After leaving Carrier he went to work at Combustion Engineering in Windsor, CT and participated in the design and construction of a prototype and power plant for the nuclear submarine Tullibee. After completion of the submarine, he joined the Commercial Nuclear Power Plant Division of Combustion Engineering where he participated in the design of numerous nuclear power plants. As part of the development of the power plants he recognized the need for better equipment and was the founder of a joint manufacturing plant between Combustion Engineering and KSB of Germany in Newington, NH where he worked until he retired.He served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946 and upon discharge went to Syracuse University.He married June (Harrison) Wilhelm in 1947 and started a family in the Syracuse, NY area. The family moved to Bloomfield, CT in 1957 and resided there until they moved to Durham, NH in 1975. They lived in Durham, NH until the spring of 2012 when he and his wife moved to Dover and became residents of Langdon Place.Walter is survived by his six children, Bruce Wilhelm and his wife Lynn of Enfield, CT, Janet Antonelli and her husband William of Clifton, VA, Robert Wilhelm and his wife Linda and Thomas Wilhelm and his wife Marlene of Windsor, CT, Nancy Evans and her husband, Wayne of Dover, NH, Diane Bellfy and her husband Doug of Glastonbury, CT; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Irene Bauer of Lake Barrington, IL as well as many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his wife, June, his parents George and Gerda Wilhelm and a granddaughter, Megan Bellfy.The family would like to thank Wentworth Hospice for their assistance during Walter's last days. Theywould also like to express sincere gratitude to the staff and residents of Langdon Place for their care and companionship of Walter.Services: A prayer service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Langdon Place, 60 Middle Rd, Dover, NH 03820. Reception and celebration of life to follow.In lieu of flowers and in honor of his wife, June, donations can be made to the .Arrangements are under the direction of the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary