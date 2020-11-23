Walter Baldyga, (78), of Middletown, formerly of Higganum, husband of the late Susan Cole (Miles) Baldyga, died peacefully with family at his side, Thursday November 19, 2020 at his home. Walter was born 12/13/1941 in Hartford, son of the late Stanley J. Baldyga Sr. and Josephine (Radziwon) Baldyga. Prior to his retirement Walter was a proud member of IBEW local #35 as an electrician. Walt was lucky in life to have spent 42 wonderful years married to Susan where they made many long-lasting friendships while camping, traveling and cruising. He was an active member of Elks lodge 771 in Middletown and enjoyed volunteering his time with other members helping the local community. Walt loved to spend time with family and friends and will always be remembered with a cold bud light in his hand and a huge smile on his face. Walter is survived by three sons, Michael Baldyga of Durham, Stephen Baldyga and his wife Andrea of Colchester and William Baldyga and his wife Amy of Glastonbury, a brother, Stanley J, Baldyga, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Middletown and a sister, Caroline Perez of Middletown. His Sister in law Gail and husband William Tait of FLA and Geri Gasior of West Hartford. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Walter always had a soft spot for his grandchildren Julia, Victoria, Sofia, Sean, Olivia, Emma, Kate, Madison and Jessica and held them close to his heart. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday December 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 280 Brook St., Rocky Hill. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. Bearers are his three sons, grandson, Sean and special family friends Edward Salinsky and John Starr. Friends may call at the Biega Funeral Home, Wednesday December 2nd from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Weiss Hospice Unit at Middlesex hospital. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
