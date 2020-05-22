On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Walter Michael Zdeb, 76, of Newington, entered into eternal life, after a brief illness. Walter had a large, soft heart, and was always willing to help. He gave out the biggest, best hugs ever. He was able to fix anything and was always the first to assist if someone needed help. Walter was a quiet, good man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Judy (Daley) Zdeb, daughter Patricia Turgeon, of Wethersfield, his son Jonathan Zdeb, of West Palm Beach, his grandson Jesse and granddaughter Kelsey, both of Rocky Hill and a brother Theodore Zdeb of Rocky Hill. Walter was predeceased by his brother Edmund. Funeral services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Donations in his memory may be made to: Out to Pasture Farm and Rescue, P.O. Box 310174, Newington, CT. 06131. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.