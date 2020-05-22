Walter M. Zdeb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Walter Michael Zdeb, 76, of Newington, entered into eternal life, after a brief illness. Walter had a large, soft heart, and was always willing to help. He gave out the biggest, best hugs ever. He was able to fix anything and was always the first to assist if someone needed help. Walter was a quiet, good man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He leaves his wife of 53 years, Judy (Daley) Zdeb, daughter Patricia Turgeon, of Wethersfield, his son Jonathan Zdeb, of West Palm Beach, his grandson Jesse and granddaughter Kelsey, both of Rocky Hill and a brother Theodore Zdeb of Rocky Hill. Walter was predeceased by his brother Edmund. Funeral services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Donations in his memory may be made to: Out to Pasture Farm and Rescue, P.O. Box 310174, Newington, CT. 06131. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 22, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved