It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Walter Markarian, 90, of Wethersfield, on November 10, 2020. His passing is one month shy of the five year anniversary of the passing of his beloved late wife Shirley. She remained in his heart everyday, but his heart was tired and he peacefully passed away at Hartford Hospital to finally join her in heaven. Walter was born on April 7, 1930 in Kara-Kala, Iran, sadly his father passed away at a young age. His mother Klavdia then married Ashot, giving Walter a father figure and additional siblings as part of his family. At the age of 24, he set out for a new future in the United States. Within the first three years of arriving in the United States, he was able to bring his family over and get his citizenship. Walter impressively spoke five languages and was a skilled machinist employed at Barridon Corporation. He enjoyed working with his hands and his advanced skills helped him to become a foreman/leadman machinist and toolmaker for military and commercial aircraft. Walter met the love of his life, Shirley Hatsian, at a picnic in Worcester, MA. Even though they were from different states, Walter would travel weekends from Worcester to Hartford during their courtship. He was welcomed into the Hatsian family but made it official when they were married April 29, 1962. Soon after they started their own family, having three children, Linda, Gregory and Jennifer. He enjoyed family vacations in Florida and at the CT Shore. His journey and success allowed them to move from Hartford and purchase a home in Wethersfield. After his retirement, he continued working with his hands, making improvements on their house and always finding an innovative way to fix anything broken for family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed gardening, especially growing tomatoes that would be shared each year with many. He also enjoyed cooking meals from his childhood as well as trying out new recipes. However, his greatest joy came from being a grandfather (Baba) to his granddaughters. Being retired, he was able to care for them since they were infants and shared a strong bond all these years. Just this past summer vacation, he taught them a magic trick with his skilled hands. Later in life, to pass the time, either on his own or with family, he methodically put together many puzzles. A fan of watching game shows, his daily routine included never missing an episode of The Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune. He will forever be remembered for his gentle, soft spoken, kind and helpful ways, his interesting stories and silly jokes. He will forever be missed by his loving family: daughter, Linda Markarian; son, Greg Markarian; daughter, Jennifer Ward; son-in-law, Trevor; granddaughters, Julia and Kayla. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Betty Hatsian-Sarubbi; brother, Leo Markarian; and the Antonian family. Walter was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; siblings, brothers-in-law, his parents and in-laws. Our hearts are broken at the loss of our father and grandfather but have faith he is happy to be reunited with all these loving family members (especially his wife and brother-in-law Arman Hatsian, who he has missed tremendously) and is now at peace. Services and burial are private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
