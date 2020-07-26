Walter Michael Walczewski, 60, of Adams, MA and formerly of Granby, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after years of declining health. Born on February 11, 1960 in Rochester, NY, son of the late Stanley and Lois (Renehan) Walczewski, he was raised in Granby and was a graduate of the Masters School in Simsbury, Class of 1978. For many years, Walter made his home in the Berkshires. He loved nature and animals. Early in his life, Walter enjoyed cooking and helping with many family holiday dinners, Christmas being his favorite. Walter had hoped to move to Florida and make it his permanent home so he could enjoy the sun and beach every day. Most of all, Walter will be remembered for his caring and thoughtful personality, always performing acts of kindness when you least expected it. He often said, "Even a smile could brighten someone's day." He leaves a brother, Steven Walczewski of Granby; two sisters, Linda Mayorchak and her husband John of Ballston Lake, NY and Lisa Souza of Granby; five nieces and nephews, Timothy Mayorchak of Albany, NY, Matthew Mayorchak of Ballston Spa, NY, Rebecca Souza and her significant other, Ryan Krause of Simsbury, Kathryn Anderson and her wife Melania of Simsbury, and Dylan Souza of Granby; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, July 27, 11 a.m., at St. Therese Church, 120 West Granby Rd., Granby. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery. In Walter's memory, please perform an act of kindness for someone else. Memorial contributions may be made to Focus Center for Autism, P.O. Box 452, Canton, CT 06019. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.