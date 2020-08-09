1/1
Walter P. Palmer Jr.
1934 - 2020
Walter P. Palmer Jr., 84, passed away on May 5, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1934 and grew up in Lakeville, CT., a son of Francis and Walter Palmer. He is survived by two brothers; Bobbie Palmer (Marva), John Palmer (Joan), many nieces and nephews and loving cousins. He was a United States Marine and worked many years at Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford CT. He spent his later years in Storrs, CT. where he enjoyed his surrounding and friends. Services will be performed at a later date. B.J. Callahan Funeral Home is assisting the family. Donations in Walter's Memory can be made to First Baptist Church of Mansfield.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
8602890209
