Walter Reed Driggs passed away on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT after a severe fall. Born on Nov. 4, 1937 to Dorothy (Reed) and Amos Driggs, he lived all of his life in Collinsville. He graduated from Canton High School in 1955 and Munson Academy in Massachusetts in 1956. In 1958 he married Linda McKay (1938-2016). Walter worked for many years as a mechanic at Daniel's Cadillac in Hartford and later for the Travelers Insurance Company as a Claims Adjuster. He was a Freemason and Past Master of Village Lodge #29 in Canton. Walt was a friend of Bill W. for 35 years. He collected and repaired antique gas engines, enjoyed woodworking, furniture repair, reading, smoking a good pipe and playing card games like set-back and double solitaire with his family. He was an active member of the backstage crew for numerous Canton Benefit productions. Walt and the family enjoyed many happy times at a cabin he built in northern Vermont known for its outhouse featuring a Dutch door with a beautiful view of the Dog River Valley. He also enjoyed watching sunrise and sunset from beaches on Cape Cod and Madison, CT. He is survived by: Susan (Driggs) Ewing and husband Rick, of Everett, WA, and their daughters Rachael, Olivia, and Eileen; Jennifer Driggs and Tom Reardon, of Avon, CT, and her son Wesley; and Nancy (Driggs) Green and husband Bill, of Burlington, CT, and their children Fredrick and Maggie. He will also be missed by his feline companion, Mrs. Claus. For the last few years Walter enjoyed the conversation and food at Granby South Congregational Church's Wednesday night community dinner. If you are looking for a way to honor his memory, may we suggest a donation in his name to: Waste Not, Want Not Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 606, Granby, CT 06035. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
