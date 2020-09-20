1/1
Walter R. Driggs
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Reed Driggs passed away on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT after a severe fall. Born on Nov. 4, 1937 to Dorothy (Reed) and Amos Driggs, he lived all of his life in Collinsville. He graduated from Canton High School in 1955 and Munson Academy in Massachusetts in 1956. In 1958 he married Linda McKay (1938-2016). Walter worked for many years as a mechanic at Daniel's Cadillac in Hartford and later for the Travelers Insurance Company as a Claims Adjuster. He was a Freemason and Past Master of Village Lodge #29 in Canton. Walt was a friend of Bill W. for 35 years. He collected and repaired antique gas engines, enjoyed woodworking, furniture repair, reading, smoking a good pipe and playing card games like set-back and double solitaire with his family. He was an active member of the backstage crew for numerous Canton Benefit productions. Walt and the family enjoyed many happy times at a cabin he built in northern Vermont known for its outhouse featuring a Dutch door with a beautiful view of the Dog River Valley. He also enjoyed watching sunrise and sunset from beaches on Cape Cod and Madison, CT. He is survived by: Susan (Driggs) Ewing and husband Rick, of Everett, WA, and their daughters Rachael, Olivia, and Eileen; Jennifer Driggs and Tom Reardon, of Avon, CT, and her son Wesley; and Nancy (Driggs) Green and husband Bill, of Burlington, CT, and their children Fredrick and Maggie. He will also be missed by his feline companion, Mrs. Claus. For the last few years Walter enjoyed the conversation and food at Granby South Congregational Church's Wednesday night community dinner. If you are looking for a way to honor his memory, may we suggest a donation in his name to: Waste Not, Want Not Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 606, Granby, CT 06035. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved