John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish)
80 Main Street
Manchester, CT
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:15 AM
St. James Cemetery
365 Broad Street
Manchester, CT
View Map
Martel Walter R. Walter R. Martel, 72, of Manchester, beloved husband of Charlene M. (Kowalchuk) Martel died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Ulric and Agnes (Beaudet) Martel and had lived in Manchester for many years. Walter served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Welder for Pratt & Whitney for 45 years and was a member of the American Legion Post 102 and the Rockville Fish & Game Club. Besides his wife, Walter leaves behind his daughters Nancy A. Rodgers and her husband Joseph of Manchester, and Karen A. Karaja and her husband Ermir of Ellington; his grandchildren Joseph W. Rodgers, Lindsey A. Rodgers, Hailey A. Rodgers, Thomas J. Rodgers, Nicholas Karaja and Alexander Karaja; his brother Maurice Martel of Plainville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his brothers Paul Martel, Major Leo Martel, Louis Martel and Roger H. Martel and his sister Madeile Martel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday June 20th at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish) 80 Main St. Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester on Wednesday June 19th from 4-7:30 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish-St. Bridget School 74 Main St. Manchester, CT 06042. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. MANCHESTER
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019
