Walter R. Stetson

Walter R. Stetson Obituary
Stetson Walter R Brooklawn Walter R. Stetson of East Hartford passed away peacefully June 9th at home surrounded by family. Walter was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was also a very active member of the Westerly Yacht Club. Born Oct. 22 1932, Walter is survived by his wife of 65 years Shirley Vaughan Stetson and 3 loving daughters Debbie Mallioux, Sherrie Bocchino and Robin Fiorita. He also had many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Walter will be missed by all. Services will be immediate family only. EAST HARTFORD
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019
