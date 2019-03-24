Resources More Obituaries for Walter Keisch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter Robert "Walt" Keisch

Obituary Condolences Flowers Walter Robert Keisch (Walt) died at home, surrounded by family, on Monday March 18th after a valiant battle with cancer.Walt was born on April 21st, 1945 in Krakow, Poland, to Jewish partisan parents. Along with his twin brother, Alex, he journeyed to the United States as a child, settled in Connecticut, and became a naturalized citizen at 18. Walt excelled at all things physical – he was an athlete throughout school, and he was adept at fixing and building things – everything from bookshelves for his children to an entire barn that housed three horses. He was also fond of puzzles, math, science, and anything involving the left side of his brain. In recent months he could often be found sitting in his favorite chair with piles of Sudoku puzzles by his side. Walt loved to feed family and friends and he scoured cookbooks, watched cooking shows, and was known for planning the next meal while his family hadn't yet finished the one on the table. He loved to tell the story of falling in love with Marion Scott (Dee) the moment he saw her - on a blind date when they were in high school. They married when they were 23 years old after he returned from the Vietnam War, serving with the U.S. Army. Because of the GI Bill, Walt was able to obtain an accounting degree and become a CPA. Walt and Dee raised two children and lived in Connecticut and Colorado before they landed in Windsor, Connecticut where they lived for the past 18 years. Walt developed a deep love for Maine when his wife's family introduced him to a small island in the Penobscot Bay over 50 years ago, and he dove head first into island life - digging for clams, searching for mussels, and learning the skills of boating. He especially loved sharing his love for the island with the younger generations, and would teach anyone who would listen how to properly crack open a cooked lobster with a rock.Walt was an avid golfer throughout his adult life and even his illness didn't stop him from his weekly games with a group of fellow golfers that he came to count on as friends.Walt's dependability, analytical mind and expertise provided security and advice for many – he was always quick to be a personal "consumer reports" for anyone seeking new appliances, cars, or the latest gadget.Walt is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dee Keisch, daughter Deborah Keisch and her partner Tim Scott, son David Keisch and daughter-in-law Claire Keisch, his grandchildren Willa, Jasper, Logan and Tyler and one grand-dog, Daria. He will be greatly missed by his brother Alex Keisch and his "adopted" sister Laurie Nerden.Donations in memory of Walt can be made to Mary's Place, 6 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT 06095 or Cancer Connection, 41 Locust St., Northampton, MA 01060. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of arrangements.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries