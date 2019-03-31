Walter Stowe, 83, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Newington, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from complications of pneumonia. Dad was a 1953 graduate of Bulkeley High School. After high school, he served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He attended Hillyer College, then went to work at Pratt and Whitney before starting the Stowe Machine Company where he retired from in 1988. Dad was predeceased by the love of his life Janet (Supronowicz) Stowe. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, James and Michelle of Charlestown, RI and Joe and Chrissy of Westerly, RI. He also leaves his grandchildren Ashley, Ryan, Tommy, Zak and Mary. Dad had many interests in life. One of which was reading. He had close to a thousand books and enjoyed discussing and sharing those books with many people including his good friend Jack. He loved his new hobby of collecting butterflies which brought him great pride and was a great way for him to relax on the patio watching the butterflies and enjoying a glass of his newest favorite scotch. Dad had many visitors to Florida who all enjoyed and looked forward to his famous pot roast and Salmon. His guests also fondly remember his 2 am starts to the day to feed his deaf cat and his buddy Shiloh as well as starting his laundry. Additionally, because dad never wore his hearing aid, he was popular with the neighbors who always got to share whatever he was watching on TV. Dad was also very fortunate and blessed to have a good friend who was always willing to help out and had his best interests at heart. Thank you Nancy. Our family would also like to thank the wonderful care he received for many years from his doctor, Dr. Ron Garry. Additionally we would like to thank his friend Mary Ann who went above and beyond many times. Like many people, Dad had regrets and wishes that he shared with us over the past year. Dad was predeceased by his grandson James. James had spent two years living with his grandfather in Florida while attending community college. They became very close. We will never forget the time dad risked being a human traffic cone so James could practice for his driving test. The death of James had a big impact on dad. It helped him put things into a better perspective. As a result, it is dad's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the Attention: The JPS Fund at Mass General, Massachusetts General Hospital 125 Nashua St, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, April 6th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest with his wife in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary