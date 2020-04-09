|
Walter T. Foley Jr., 48, of Vernon, CT, husband of Chantelle (Rosa) Foley, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Hartford Hospital with his family by his side. He was born and raised in Manchester, CT, the son of Patricia A. (Busha) Foley and the late Walter T. Foley, Sr. He moved to Vernon when he got married in 1996. Jr loved and lived his life to the fullest. His infectious laugh could turn heads everywhere he went. Jr was a sports fanatic, loving the Dallas Cowboys, the Boston Celtics, and the Boston Red Sox his entire life, but Jr's absolute favorite sport was watching his three boys play football, he was by far, their biggest fan. In addition to his wife Chantelle, Jr is survived by his sons, Nicholas, Shawn, and Kevin all of Vernon; sister, Deanna Foley, and her partner Stacey Diemesevich, of Manchester; brother Daniel Foley, of Manchester, his mother and father in law, James and Renelle Rosa of Vernon; brother in law, Jason Rosa, of Willington and numerous cousins, extended family, and friends that he considered his family. We would like to thank the Hartford hospital doctors, nurses, palliative care staff, and social work staff for their constant care and dedication to Jr's needs for the last 23 days. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity that you know Jr would have loved. A celebration of Jr's life will be held at a later date. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.manchesterfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020