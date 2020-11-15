Walter Weissenborn, II, 68, architect, of Guilford, Connecticut, died on October 27, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital due to complications from the COVID virus. He was born on May 20, 1952, in Hartford, Connecticut, son of the late Dr. Walter Weiss-enborn and Ella (LaBounty) Weissenborn. He graduated from Noah Webster, Watkinson School and then received his B.A. from Marietta College. He then studied architecture at Parson's School of Design in New York City and went on to complete a Master of Architecture at Syracuse University in 1983. Walter was a well-established architect and designer, serving clients in Connecticut and New York. He was a registered architect with the State of Connecticut, a member of the American Institute of Architects(AIA), and a board member of the Connecticut Society of Architects. He also served on the Guilford Preservation Alliance and the Guilford Design Review Committee. Walter was always active in the Guilford community and had a lifelong passion for people, design and he just relished being an architect. Walter loved travel and he especially enjoyed Italy, the Italian culture, and studying the language. He and artist Will McCarthy took American groups on art retreats twice a year to a villa in the Tuscany region, where Walter gave lectures on local Italian architecture and cuisine and made lasting bonds with the local villagers. Walter will always be remembered for his positive attitude, entertaining storytelling, bright smile, and great sense of humor. In addition to his talent as an architect and designer, Walter was known for helping others, and for those going through a difficult time, he would say, "When in doubt, put out love." He was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his sister, Mary Alice Weissenborn, of Ellington, Connecticut, and several cousins. He also leaves behind many close and long-time friends who deeply mourn his loss. Plans for a memorial service and celebration of his life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. https://give.cthumane.org/give/163286/#!/donation/checkout