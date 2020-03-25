|
|
Walter Wilfred Lagasse, 83, of Windsor, beloved husband for 43 years of Eileen (Vanasse) Lagasse, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home, just days after returning from a Caribbean vacation with his wife. Born in Madawaska, ME on August 9, 1936, son of the late Thomas Charles and Cecile (Emond) Lagasse, he was raised in Maine and moved to Hartford with his family as a young man. After serving in the US Air Force during the Korean War, Walter enlisted in the Air Force Reserves and also took a position as a Air Reservist Technician at Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee, MA. He served for over 20 years retiring as the Electrical Shop Chief. His many passions in life led him to start several businesses during his retirement including a custom golf club business, Golfersedge. He skillfully made clubs for his many customers who extended to 48 States and several countries. Walter was a true MacGyver and could fix anything. He took on many home projects over the years from finishing his basement, remodeling his home, to landscaping areas in his yard. He lived a full life with stories and adventures to write books about. A product of humble and austere beginnings, he was an entrepreneur at heart and used his many talents and an unyielding work ethic to build a successful life by any measure. After retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant in the US Air Force, Walter never lost his patriotic fervor. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with is family, traveling, and playing golf, especially at Hickory Ridge Golf Club in Amherst, MA where he was a member for many years. A devout Catholic throughout his life, Walter was a parishioner of St. Damien of Molokai Parish – St. Joseph Church in Windsor for many years. Besides his wife, he leaves six children, Lori Lagasse of Springfield, MA, Suzanne Hebb and her husband Daniel of Royersford, PA, Joni Martin and Ed Malley of Fairfield, ME, Alaine Lagasse and her wife Dagmar Mayer of Kenai, AK, Paul Lagasse and his wife Kelly of New Britain, and Eric Scammons and his wife Heidi of Southwick, MA; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer Moreau and her husband Dave of Plainfield, Ryan Sheehan and his partner Kendra Vincent of Enfield, Daniel Hebb and his wife Yimin Yao of San Mateo, CA, Shawn Hebb of Philadelphia, PA, Tyler Lagasse of Farmington, Max Lagasse of Storrs, Olivia Lagasse of West Simsbury, Thomas Charles Lagasse, III and his wife Elizabeth of Enfield, Danielle Lagasse of South Hadley, MA, Brady and Emme Scammons both of Southwick, MA, and Sean Dannahey and Korin Dannahey both of Rocky Hill; six great-grandchildren, Madison Moreau, Alexa Hebb, Cordelia Hebb, Thomas, Amelia, and Lydia Lagasse; a sister-in-law, Florence Bischoff of North Granby; two brothers-in-law, Peter Vanasse and his wife Pam of Savannah, GA, and Christopher Vanasse of Southwick, MA; and his Yellow Lab and faithful companion over the years, Sara. He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Charles Lagasse, II; a grandson, Kyle Lagasse; two brothers, Leo and Norman Lagasse; five sisters, Martha Veilleaux, Stella Michaud, Lucille Roy, Viola Nardi, and Theresa Charette; and his brother-in-law and best friend, Gordon Bischoff. A private funeral service will be held at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home. Burial will be in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to the , Office of Development, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. The family invites relatives and friends to view the funeral service on Thursday, March 26, 11 a.m., or after by visiting, http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/41315194. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020