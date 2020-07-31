Walter William (Bill) Olson Jr. of Portland passed away July 25th. Born in Portland on August 19, 1925 he was the son of Walter and Alice (Johnson) Olson. He graduated from Portland High School in 1944 and served the Navy in the Pacific theater aboard a PTO boat until the end of the war. Upon return Bill joined Bell Telephone, moving up through the ranks from a pole-climbing lineman to a foreman for Southern New England Telephone. Bill was involved in both local and state politics. He was a former Portland selectman, state representative, elections commissioner and member of the Portland Republican Party. Always forward thinking, in 1962 he became the first politician to use the newly invented answering machine during an election - making him accessible to his constituency 24-7. In 1947 Bill was married to Ruth Lucey Olson, a blessed union that lasted until her passing in 2019. They had two children, Arlene and Robert (Rob). As a young father trying to make ends meet, Bill also worked weekends building homes throughout Portland with Al Walstead. Throughout his life he used these skills to build four houses for himself and his children. A life-long learner, he came from the generation that fixed anything and everything. In retirement, when he wasn't working as a handyman for Pieper-Olson Veterinary Hospital in Middletown, Bill and Ruth spent months each year traveling all 48 contiguous states by RV, always a Labrador Retriever by their side, first a chocolate (Buster), then a yellow (Hagar), and lastly a black (Sparky). They also visited Alaska and Hawaii. If there were no dogs in heaven, Bill and Ruth agreed to meet up again wherever dogs went. Family and friends were central to Bill's life. He hosted trips to Disney World with his children and grandchildren as well as trips to Florida and abroad with Arlene, Rob and their families. At home he was ever in motion, cutting and splitting wood from his lots, tending his bountiful vegetable gardens, and raising Christmas trees that were a "must have" for neighbors, family and friends. Bill also built a home in Wellfleet on Cape Cod where he would relish the off-season fishing, clamming, helping Arlene and Dwight build their house, entertaining neighbors and forever "finishing" his own house. Bill is predeceased by Ruth, his wife of 72 years, and his brother Alan Anderson. He is survived by sister Edna Markham of Portland, Connecticut, daughter Arlene and her husband Dwight Estey of Wellfleet, MA, son Rob Olson and his wife Virginia Nunez Olson of Portland/Old Saybrook, CT. He also leaves four grandchildren, Ethan Estey (wife Keri and son Greyson), Emily Taylor (husband Matt, daughter Grace, and son Fleet), Ben Olson (wife Sarah and daughter Aria), and Tessa Olson (husband John Baker). There will be a private burial service at the Connecticut Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT. Flowers and donations are not necessary, but it is hoped that those who knew Bill and Ruth prepare a special place in their heart as remembrance. The family thanks Portland Care & Rehabilitation Centre and Middlesex Hospital Hospice for their compassionate care. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.



