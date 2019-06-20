Walter "Archie" Zajac, 89, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the HOCC at New Britain General. Born in Southington on March 31, 1930 to the late Matthew and Anna (Uliasz) Zajac, he had been a lifelong Southington resident. Archie was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion Post 72 in Southington for over 50 years. He was an avid sports fan but especially loved the Boston Red Sox, Men's and Women's UCONN basketball and he was a huge college football fan. Archie is survived by his sister Helen Locks and his niece Susan Locks, both of Southington and his dear friend, Linda Aube of Wethersfield. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Stella Zajac and his brother-in-law, Ray Locks. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregiver Shannon for her kindness and compassion. Donations in Archie's memory may be made to the Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, 200 Summer St., Plantsville, CT 06479. A funeral service, with an American Legion service, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial with military honors will follow at the Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will held before the service from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary