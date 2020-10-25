1/1
Waltraud Liggett
1929 - 2020
Waltraud ("Trudy") Irmgard Liggett, 91, beloved wife of the late Joshua Liggett, passed away peacefully at home in Manchester, CT on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Trudy was born on September 20,1929 in Berlin, Germany to Georg and Hildegard Hoffmann. She met Josh in Berlin while he was stationed there with the US Army following World War II. They were married in 1954 and settled in Connecticut after his discharge from the Army. She was employed for many years by the Manchester Board of Education in the school cafeteria system. She is survived by her three children and two grandchildren; Melinda Lawler of Manchester and her two children, Justin and Lauren; Alan Liggett of Amston; and Heidi Tully, and her husband Alan, of Concord, NC. Funeral and burial services will be private with immediate family. There are no calling hours. To leave online condolences, please visit; www.holmeswatkins.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
