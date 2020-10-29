Wanda Brown-Claitty, 72, of Bloomfield, CT., beloved wife for 34 years of Wallace Claitty, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, October 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her husband, daughters and grandchildren. Born in St. Joseph, Missouri on April 10, 1948, the daughter of the late Althea Steemer and the late James A. Brown, she was raised in Springfield, MA and attended Springfield Public Schools. Wanda was a graduate of Springfield Technical High School, Class of 1966. After High School, Wanda attended North Carolina Central University with a major in Sociology and worked at Wachovia Bank in Durham, NC. Wanda's passion for learning and helping people lead her back to the northeast to Hartford, CT where she worked her way up the corporate ladder. Starting as a Claim's Reviewer at the Travelers Insurance Company she moved over to Aetna Life Insurance Company where her many talents and abilities were recognized and used. Wanda quickly advanced at Aetna and with each promotion she assumed greater responsibilities. Of the many positions that Wanda held over her 25 year experience at Aetna were: Manager and Senior Consultant in Human Resources; Manager Community Relations, Outreach & Marketing; and, Director, Connecticut Medicaid Managed Care. Always viewing situations as a "glass half full" Wanda took Aetna's "Down sizing" as an opportunity to leave and pursue her true love…helping people. Wanda attended Cambridge College and received her Master of Education degree May 1993 in Counseling Psychology. She became certified by the American Counseling Association. Armed with these credentials, strong leadership and collaborative skill sets Wanda returned to the healthcare arena. Her eclectic work history ranges from Director of Medicaid Managed Care, Executive Director/Regional Director of federally qualified health centers, psychiatric clinics and founding director of an alternative high school, Opportunity High School. Wanda Brown-Claitty was employed at Charter Oak Health Center, Inc. as its Director of Regulatory Compliance from 2012 until she retired in 2015. She helped the center during one of its most turbulent times by assisting in the creation of a compliance program, overseeing its credentialing program, grant writing, human resources, board governance, and overall regulatory adherence. Her title did not quite capture everything she did for and what she meant to Charter Oak Health Center. Wanda was par-none. Wanda loved to sing and dance. She would often "bust a move" in the middle of the executive administrative suite that would catch the attention of other co-workers; and before you knew it, everyone would join along dancing. She had the ability to make people laugh even during their darkest moments. She improved the lives of every employee she encountered. With her quick wit and contagious smile, every employee knew and loved "Ms. Wanda." Perhaps one of her greatest moments at Charter Oak includes writing an award winning federal grant that resulted in a $1,000,000 award for Charter Oak to renovate one of its properties. The project ultimately cost over $2,200,000 to complete. That building now provides access to specialty care for underserved communities-the first of its kind for a federally qualified health center in Connecticut. This building, will forever be part of Ms. Wanda's legacy; and as such the community wellness room, will be named in her honor. After Wanda's final retirement, her spirit became restless. She listened to her inner voice and God's voice about the gifts He bestowed. As a result, Wanda's creativity, love of art and open expression emerged in a vengeance. Wanda's artwork has been purchased by and commissioned by master artists and an increasing diverse group of art patrons. She has sponsored and been invited to participate in a number of pop up art shows. Wanda's art, "always made with love," has been exhibited at the Bloomfield Town Hall in 2018 and 2019 and at the West Hartford, Artist for Peace exhibit-both an honor for a new artist. Wanda was a member of the Bloomfield Senior Multimedia Art class, under the instruction of master artist Dolores Howard, and the Windsor Art Center. At the time of her death Wanda was preparing a one woman show of her work. She has been supported and encouraged to show her work by several master artist such as Stanwyck Cromwell, Andre Rochester and Ed Johnetta Miller. Wanda was a member of The First Cathedral in Bloomfield where she served the church in several committees and ministries over the years, including but not limited to the Bereavement Ministry, Daughters of Esther and the Pillar Foundation. Wanda was a tireless worker. Besides her loving husband Wallace she leaves two daughters, Stacey M. Price Martin and her husband Byron Martin of Miami, FL and Malkia T. Claitty-Jones and her husband Kiwani Jones of Florida City, FL; several sisters: Johnetta Chase of Springfield, Patricia Wright and husband Melvin of Windsor, CT, Deborah Maley of Marietta, GA; a brother, Gordon Brown; four grandchildren, Malik J. Martin, Ajahne K. Claitty, Kiwani T. Claitty-Jones, and Peyton Martin; two great grandchildren, Lydia Martin and Serenity Miranda-Martin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and colleagues too numerous to mention. She was predeceased by a sister, Linda Fernandez; two brothers, Stanley Maley and Verlyn Brown; and a grandson, Byron Martin, Jr. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11:00 a.m., at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield, CT. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The family has requested that memorial donations be made to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
