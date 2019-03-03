Wanda Turkowski (Moore) passed peacefully in her home on Tuesday February 26th, 2019 in Manchester CT. Wanda is survived by her two children Heather Forbes & Kassandra Moore as well as her siblings Gerard Moore, Jeffery Moore & Helen Mocko. Wanda was born on July 20th 1958 to Bernadette & Jeffery Moore. She graduated from Manchester High and later earned her degree from Data Institute. Wanda will be missed by her daughters as they remember that she always made them feel like anything was possible, and to always fight for what they believed in. Wanda was well known in her community & always had a way of making everyone feel important. May we all remember her smile & her laugh. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary