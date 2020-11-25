Wanda S. Falkowski, 94, a longtime resident of Rockville, CT, more recently at the Residence at South Windsor Farms, died on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Edward Falkowski. Wanda was born in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Walter and Josephine (Nedwecki) Satkowski. She was a beautician at the Suburban Beauty Salon in Rockville for many years. She was an active member of St. Bernard Church in Rockville and the St. Bernard Ladies Guild. Wanda is survived by her brother, Joseph Satkowski and his wife Shirley; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers, Steve Satkowski, John Satkowski, Thaddeus "Ted" Satkowski and Peter Satkowski; and two sisters, Jenny Sienkowski and Laura Chilkowich. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10 AM – 11 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow the service at St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed beginning at 11AM on Zoom, Meeting ID is 536 911 9362, Passcode is IFH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com